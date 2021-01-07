To the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Dear Prime Minister,

We, the undersigned employees of the National Archaeological Museum, were unexpectedly informed that, at a time when the museums remain closed due to the pandemic, the Minister of Culture and Sports has presented and intends to introduce to Parliament a bill by which the five largest public museums in Greece:

the National Archaeological Museum

the Byzantine and Christian Museum

the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki

the Museum of Byzantine Culture

the Archaeological Museum of Heraklion

will cease to be Special Regional Services of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and will be converted into Legal Entities governed by Public Law.

Mr. Prime Minister, we hereby wish to state that at no stage in the drafting of this unknown bill were the employees of the National Archaeological Museum called upon to express their views on the improvement of its operation or its administrative structure.

The establishment of the National Archaeological Museum was one of the first concerns of the newly born Greek state. The Museum was originally founded in Aegina in 1829 and, a few years later, according to the first Archaeological Law of 1834, it officially became the “Central Public Museum”, constituting one of the oldest public services of the Greek state, with a clear purpose to protect, preserve and promote ancient Greek cultural heritage. Its creation contributed to the formation of the ideological identity of the Modern Greek state and its operation marked a brilliant course in its long, turbulent history.

Mr. Prime Minister, the National Archaeological Museum has so far functioned with the transparency and regulations that govern all state services and already implements what is advocated in the bill to be submitted, defending the protection of antiquities, maintaining the integrity of its archaeological collections, organizing or participating in numerous exhibitions in Greece and all over the world, advancing scientific research, carrying out co-financed projects and promoting Hellenic culture with events, successful extrovert activities, scientific lectures on its exhibits for the general public and educational programs that are free of charge for all citizens.

You yourself have honored us with your presence in the inauguration of successful exhibitions, planned after systematic scientific research and produced thanks to the hard work of all professional specialties of the Museum. Moreover, our Museum has accepted and profited in the best possible way from sponsorships by Institutes and companies (COSMOTE, HUBLOT, ELPE, NBG, the Athens Medical Group, the Latsis Foundation, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, the Onassis Foundation, the AG Leventis Foundation, the J. Paul Getty Museum, to cite but a few).

On the other hand, Mr. Prime Minister, the operation in practice of the Legal Entities governed by Public Law in Greece includes both successful examples and dismal failures, such as the Archaeological Receipts Fund (TAP). Therefore, the choice of such an institutional change for the National Archaeological Museum is not automatically in its interest, especially when the model of state management has so far worked successfully in its case. We firmly believe that if sufficient human resources (with specialized technical, administrative and marketing staff) are ensured, the National Archaeological Museum can successfully meet the needs of society and the challenges of the 21st century.

In the many years of its history, the employees (archaeologists, conservators, engineers, chemists, administrators, accountants, security guards, cleaners, workmen) of the National Archaeological Museum have served and preserved the antiquities from numerous adventures, even at the risk of their lives, in particularly harsh times, such as during the Nazi occupation.

With this letter, we, the employees of the National Museum, wish to send the message in all directions that we will once again gather all our forces and stand for the protection and safety of the ancient monuments and the integrity of the archeological collections, within the Archaeological Service, of which the Museum must continue to be an organic part. It goes without saying that our effort lies beyond any narrow political or ideological views, since the National Archaeological Museum is the Museum of us all.

Avronidaki Christina, archaeologist

Athanasopoulos Panayotis, conservator of antiquities

Athanasopoulou Sappho, archaeologist

Antonopoulou Spyridoula, guard of antiquities

Avgoustakis Georgios, guard of antiquities

Bizremis Konstantinos, administrative employee

Boussiou Olga, guard of antiquities

Chatzipanagiotou Alexandra, archaeologist

Chidiroglou Maria, archaeologist

Dalla Giannoula, conservator of antiquities

Drakomathioulaki Kyriakoula, engineer

Drandaki Ioanna, administrative employee

Drouga Vassiliki, architect-engineer

Exarchos Markos, guard of antiquities

Feleris Pantelis, conservator of antiquities

Fragkioudaki Panagiota, guard of antiquities

Gaitanaki Dimitra, guard of antiquities

Galanopoulos Konstantinos, guard of antiquities

Iglessi Vassiliki, administrative employee

Ignatiadou Despina, archaeologist

Kavvadias Georgios, archaeologist

Kamzolas Ioannis, guard of antiquities

Karamargiou Georgia, conservator of antiquities

Karathanasis Georgios, guard of antiquities

Karapanagioti Theodora, guard of antiquities

Katsifaraki Anastasia, guard of antiquities

Katsourani Kalliopi, guard of antiquities

Kladouri, Nicoletta Kanella, conservator of antiquities

Klonizaki Ariadni, archaeologist

Konstantinidi Eleni, archaeologist

Kontaki Maria, conservator of antiquities

Kontou Aikaterini, guard of antiquities

Kostanti Aikaterini, archaeologist

Kotsiouros Nikolaos, technical staff member

Kountani Konstantina, guard of antiquities

Kourouvani Eirini, guard of antiquities

Koutsiana Panagiota, archaeologist

Lazaris Panagiotis, conservator of antiquities

Leka Evridiki, archaeologist

Makripidi Vassiliki, guard of antiquities

Makrypidis Spyridon, guard of antiquities

Makris Gerasimos, conservator of antiquities

Manoussaki Georgia, guard of antiquities

Manteli Aikaterini, archaeologist

Marsinopoulou Despoina, conservator of antiquities

Mitrou Evgenia, archaeologist

Mazi Alexandra, guard of antiquities

Moraitou Georgianna, conservator of antiquities

Nikola Raimonta, guard of antiquities

Nikolentzos Konstantinos, archaeologist

Oikonomou Efterpi, archaeologist

Palaiokrassa Nomiki, archaeologist

Papaefthymiou Evanthia, archaeologist

Papaioannou Lamprini, guard of antiquities

Paschalidis Konstantinos, archaeologist

Pliatsika Vassiliki, archaeologist

Polka Sophia, guard of antiquities

Rapti Konstantina, guard of antiquities

Roumelioti Nectaria, artist – painter

Selekou Maria, archaeologist

Sinopoulou Aikaterini, archaeologist

Solinareou Zoe, guard of antiquities

Sotirelli Anna, guard of antiquities

Sotiropoulos Panayotis, guard of antiquities

Spachi Agapi, guard of antiquities

Spyrou Kalliopi, guard of antiquities

Stasinou Antigoni, guard of antiquities

Stefa Anna, administrative employee

Tatari Maria, guard of antiquities

Terzoudi Maria, archaeologist

Tolia – Christakou Maria, archaeologist

Tourna Eleni, archaeologist

Tsiflikiotis Dimitrios, guard of antiquities

Tsimbogianni Spyridoula, guard of antiquities

Tsouli Chrysanthi, archaeologist

Tzanetakis Pavlos, guard of antiquities

Vaggelis Anastasios, technical staff member

Vivliothetis Evangelos, archaeologist

Voudouri Myrsini, guard of antiquities

Voutsa Aikaterini, archaeologist

Xylina Aikaterini, conservator of antiquities

Zafiropoulou Dimitra, administrative employee

Zania Theodora, technical staff member

